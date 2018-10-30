All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

1149 Akron Street

1149 Akron Street · (720) 575-4907
Location

1149 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated with a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more. Neighborhood is quite and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends. Onsite laundry (1.50 wash/1.50 dry), assigned parking,

Water, Trash, Sewer, and Electric included in rent price.

Utilities for electric (Xcel) / cable/ TV are your responsibility.

Qualifications:
No evictions with in past 7 years
No felonies with in past 7 years
No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt companies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Akron Street have any available units?
1149 Akron Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 Akron Street have?
Some of 1149 Akron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Akron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Akron Street pet-friendly?
No, 1149 Akron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1149 Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Akron Street does offer parking.
Does 1149 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Akron Street have a pool?
No, 1149 Akron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 1149 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1149 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
