1145 S. Fairplay Circle Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Open floor plan with garage - Great open floor plan with breakfast bar. Nice green space out your door and a perfect place to call home. AC. 1 car garage included as well as 1 reserved parking space. Washer/Dryer hook up in unit. Close to all amenities and public transportation. Available late February. Section 8 OK.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker



Application fee $35 per household member 18 or older

Security Deposit $1800 WAC

Pets are OK with extra deposit $250 and pet rent.



(RLNE4622770)