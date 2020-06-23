All apartments in Aurora
1145 S. Fairplay Circle Unit A
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1145 S. Fairplay Circle Unit A

1145 South Fairplay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1145 South Fairplay Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Willow Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Open floor plan with garage - Great open floor plan with breakfast bar. Nice green space out your door and a perfect place to call home. AC. 1 car garage included as well as 1 reserved parking space. Washer/Dryer hook up in unit. Close to all amenities and public transportation. Available late February. Section 8 OK.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker

Application fee $35 per household member 18 or older
Security Deposit $1800 WAC
Pets are OK with extra deposit $250 and pet rent.

(RLNE4622770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

