All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1143 Akron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1143 Akron Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1143 Akron Street

1143 North Akron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1143 North Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated and in a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more. Neighborhood is quiet and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends.

Pet friendly with $200 deposit plus $25/month pet rent per pet (some breed restrictions).

Interior/Exterior Features:
-Heat
-Assigned Parking
-On Site Laundry

Other Features:
Fenced Yard
Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal

Resident responsible to pay utilities: electric, cable, internet

Rental & Application Criteria:
Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)
No Felonies in the past 7 years.
No Evictions in the past 7 years.
No money owed to management companies or landlords.

Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613.

Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com

BW Real Estate
825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218
www.bw-rentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Akron Street have any available units?
1143 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Akron Street have?
Some of 1143 Akron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Akron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Akron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Akron Street is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Akron Street does offer parking.
Does 1143 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Akron Street have a pool?
No, 1143 Akron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 1143 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College