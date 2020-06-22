1143 Akron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated and in a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more. Neighborhood is quiet and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends.



Pet friendly with $200 deposit plus $25/month pet rent per pet (some breed restrictions).



Interior/Exterior Features:

-Heat

-Assigned Parking

-On Site Laundry



Other Features:

Fenced Yard

Oven

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal



Resident responsible to pay utilities: electric, cable, internet



Rental & Application Criteria:

Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)

No Felonies in the past 7 years.

No Evictions in the past 7 years.

No money owed to management companies or landlords.



Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613.



Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com



BW Real Estate

825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218

www.bw-rentals.com