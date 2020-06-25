11275 E 23rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Worth it's weight in diamonds! - This sparkling, completely remodeled, brand new brick ranch home sits in the Gifford Gardens neighborhood by Montview Elementary, the ideal location for living anywhere near Denver! With a huge, beautiful and lush yard, a full kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, and a finished basement, youll be living the dream! Wood floors throughout the home, and nice carpet, the luxury is plain the see. Anschutz Medical Campus is only 3 blocks away, and with public transportation near by, you can get anywhere in the city quickly and easily. Give us a call to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4342929)