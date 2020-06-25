All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 11275 E 23rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11275 E 23rd Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

11275 E 23rd Avenue

11275 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11275 East 23rd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Worth it's weight in diamonds! - This sparkling, completely remodeled, brand new brick ranch home sits in the Gifford Gardens neighborhood by Montview Elementary, the ideal location for living anywhere near Denver! With a huge, beautiful and lush yard, a full kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, and a finished basement, youll be living the dream! Wood floors throughout the home, and nice carpet, the luxury is plain the see. Anschutz Medical Campus is only 3 blocks away, and with public transportation near by, you can get anywhere in the city quickly and easily. Give us a call to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4342929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11275 E 23rd Avenue have any available units?
11275 E 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11275 E 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 11275 E 23rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11275 E 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11275 E 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11275 E 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11275 E 23rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11275 E 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11275 E 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 11275 E 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11275 E 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11275 E 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 11275 E 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11275 E 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11275 E 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11275 E 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11275 E 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College