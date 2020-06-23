All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

1123 Akron St

1123 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath Townhome in North Lowry - 750 sq ft, 2 bd 1 ba townhome in North Lowry ready for immediate move in. Great East Denver location! Gas stove with back patio off of kitchen. Resident pays gas and electric. Water and trash included in rent. One reserved parking space behind building. Close to public transportation. Boston P-8 and Aurora Central High School area. Housing vouchers accepted. Pets accepted with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. No more than 2 animals permitted.

Application fee $35/adult
Deposit equal to a month's rent

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC,
Teri Marquantte, Broker

(RLNE5131875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Akron St have any available units?
1123 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Akron St have?
Some of 1123 Akron St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Akron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Akron St offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Akron St offers parking.
Does 1123 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Akron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1123 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1123 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.
