1123 Akron St

2 bedroom 1 bath Townhome in North Lowry - 750 sq ft, 2 bd 1 ba townhome in North Lowry ready for immediate move in. Great East Denver location! Gas stove with back patio off of kitchen. Resident pays gas and electric. Water and trash included in rent. One reserved parking space behind building. Close to public transportation. Boston P-8 and Aurora Central High School area. Housing vouchers accepted. Pets accepted with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. No more than 2 animals permitted.



Application fee $35/adult

Deposit equal to a month's rent



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC,

Teri Marquantte, Broker



(RLNE5131875)