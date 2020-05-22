11066 East Louisiana Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking garage internet access

Beautiful open floor plan two story. With 3 Bedrooms 3 and half bath with over 2000 square feet including finished basement. Pristine hardwood floors on the main level. Slab granite counter tops with stone backslash. Master bedroom has a 5 piece bath with a walk in closet and small balcony. Central air, 2 car attached garage, covered patio. Close to a park and close to shopping, light rail and DIA. Cherry Creek school district Located in a secluded neighborhood. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.