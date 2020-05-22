All apartments in Aurora
11066 East Louisiana Place
Last updated August 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

11066 East Louisiana Place

11066 East Louisiana Place · No Longer Available
Location

11066 East Louisiana Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful open floor plan two story. With 3 Bedrooms 3 and half bath with over 2000 square feet including finished basement. Pristine hardwood floors on the main level. Slab granite counter tops with stone backslash. Master bedroom has a 5 piece bath with a walk in closet and small balcony. Central air, 2 car attached garage, covered patio. Close to a park and close to shopping, light rail and DIA. Cherry Creek school district Located in a secluded neighborhood. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

