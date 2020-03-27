11050 E 14th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are offering a brand new 2bd/1bth apartment. This unit was torn down to the studs and rebuilt for your optimal lifestyle. It is in a very convenient location, just a short walk to Aurora?s Anshutz Fitzsimons Medical Complex. This is Unit C within a tri-plex building (top right side unit in the attached picture). Fully renovated 2bedroom/1bath 800sft with granite countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen, new windows...everything is brand new!!



This is an upper level corner unit for those who appreciate quiet comfortable living. A secure garage for your vehicle with ample storage is also available for an additional $100/mth. Contact us and see details at www.nicestproperties.com.



Application process includes full background and credit check, 2 rental references, and source of income. Application fee $39 per adult. Dogs negotiable (no cats) with good previous rental references and an additional $250 pet damage deposit. Industry standard $20/mth administrative support fee applies.



Advertised Rent is discounted Rent