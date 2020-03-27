All apartments in Aurora
11050 E 14th Avenue

11050 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11050 East 14th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bf17a60bb ----
We are offering a brand new 2bd/1bth apartment. This unit was torn down to the studs and rebuilt for your optimal lifestyle. It is in a very convenient location, just a short walk to Aurora?s Anshutz Fitzsimons Medical Complex. This is Unit C within a tri-plex building (top right side unit in the attached picture). Fully renovated 2bedroom/1bath 800sft with granite countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen, new windows...everything is brand new!!

This is an upper level corner unit for those who appreciate quiet comfortable living. A secure garage for your vehicle with ample storage is also available for an additional $100/mth. Contact us and see details at www.nicestproperties.com.

Application process includes full background and credit check, 2 rental references, and source of income. Application fee $39 per adult. Dogs negotiable (no cats) with good previous rental references and an additional $250 pet damage deposit. Industry standard $20/mth administrative support fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
