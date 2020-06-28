All apartments in Aurora
11000 E. Wesley Place
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

11000 E. Wesley Place

11000 East Wesley Place · No Longer Available
Location

11000 East Wesley Place, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home In Eastridge! - Welcome To Eastridge In South/Central Aurora! This Tri-Level with finished basement offers all the space a family could need - a total of 2,116 finished square feet! There is a large formal living room and dining room, nice eat-in kitchen that looks into the family room and a large family room with brick wood burning fireplace for cozy nights by the fire. There are 3 bedrooms on the top floor with one bedroom on the second floor. The finished basement offers plenty of room to entertain. The home is on a 11,412 square foot (0.26 acre) lot! Large backyard with mature landscaping, covered patio, and oversized 2-car garage. Walking distance To RTD bus stop and shopping near Havana and Iliff! The school district is Overland High School, Prairie Middle School, and Eastridge Community Elementary School. Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!

This home is professionally managed and marketed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE2605939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 E. Wesley Place have any available units?
11000 E. Wesley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 11000 E. Wesley Place currently offering any rent specials?
11000 E. Wesley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 E. Wesley Place pet-friendly?
No, 11000 E. Wesley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11000 E. Wesley Place offer parking?
Yes, 11000 E. Wesley Place offers parking.
Does 11000 E. Wesley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11000 E. Wesley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 E. Wesley Place have a pool?
No, 11000 E. Wesley Place does not have a pool.
Does 11000 E. Wesley Place have accessible units?
No, 11000 E. Wesley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 E. Wesley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11000 E. Wesley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11000 E. Wesley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11000 E. Wesley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
