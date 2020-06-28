11000 E. Wesley Place

Amenities

Great 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home In Eastridge! - Welcome To Eastridge In South/Central Aurora! This Tri-Level with finished basement offers all the space a family could need - a total of 2,116 finished square feet! There is a large formal living room and dining room, nice eat-in kitchen that looks into the family room and a large family room with brick wood burning fireplace for cozy nights by the fire. There are 3 bedrooms on the top floor with one bedroom on the second floor. The finished basement offers plenty of room to entertain. The home is on a 11,412 square foot (0.26 acre) lot! Large backyard with mature landscaping, covered patio, and oversized 2-car garage. Walking distance To RTD bus stop and shopping near Havana and Iliff! The school district is Overland High School, Prairie Middle School, and Eastridge Community Elementary School. Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!



