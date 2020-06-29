10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

**THIS PROPERTY IS A DENVER ADDRESS*** Cherry Creek schools! Welcome home to this wonderful townhome in the Little Turtle neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 SF with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. End-unit townhome has everything you need! 2 bedrooms upstairs with a jack-and-jill bath, open layout on the main level and 2 non-conforming bedrooms, with an updated full bathroom on the lower level. Other features include: central AC, walk-in closet, stone countertops, upgraded cabinets, newly painted interior, updated stair railing, upgraded tile in upstairs shower. Detached 1-car garage. Washer/Dryer included, access to HOA pool, fitness room and tennis courts. Nice back patio with pergola and privacy fence. Pets considered for a $350 pet deposit. Water/Sewer & Trash included. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.