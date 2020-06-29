All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99

10235 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10235 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**THIS PROPERTY IS A DENVER ADDRESS*** Cherry Creek schools! Welcome home to this wonderful townhome in the Little Turtle neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 SF with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. End-unit townhome has everything you need! 2 bedrooms upstairs with a jack-and-jill bath, open layout on the main level and 2 non-conforming bedrooms, with an updated full bathroom on the lower level. Other features include: central AC, walk-in closet, stone countertops, upgraded cabinets, newly painted interior, updated stair railing, upgraded tile in upstairs shower. Detached 1-car garage. Washer/Dryer included, access to HOA pool, fitness room and tennis courts. Nice back patio with pergola and privacy fence. Pets considered for a $350 pet deposit. Water/Sewer & Trash included. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 have any available units?
10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 have?
Some of 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 currently offering any rent specials?
10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 is pet friendly.
Does 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 offer parking?
Yes, 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 offers parking.
Does 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 have a pool?
Yes, 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 has a pool.
Does 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 have accessible units?
No, 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10235 E Evans Ave Unit 99 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College