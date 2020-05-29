All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:35 AM

10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204

10165 East Carolina Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10165 East Carolina Place, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-appointed and nicely updated 2 bed/2bath condo in Pinnacle Ranch gated community. This end unit is flooded with light and looks out to beautiful foliage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath with double sinks and over sized soaking tub. Open the security screen door and bedroom windows for wonderful cooling breezes on summer nights! This all comes with a large 1 car detached garage (F) and 1 designated parking spot (73). This condo is in a superb location that offers award winning Cherry Creek School District 5 - steps away from Costco and all sorts of amenities and restaurants nearby! Only 4.5 miles drive to Cherry Creek and 6 miles to DTC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have any available units?
10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have?
Some of 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College