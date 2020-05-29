10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-appointed and nicely updated 2 bed/2bath condo in Pinnacle Ranch gated community. This end unit is flooded with light and looks out to beautiful foliage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath with double sinks and over sized soaking tub. Open the security screen door and bedroom windows for wonderful cooling breezes on summer nights! This all comes with a large 1 car detached garage (F) and 1 designated parking spot (73). This condo is in a superb location that offers award winning Cherry Creek School District 5 - steps away from Costco and all sorts of amenities and restaurants nearby! Only 4.5 miles drive to Cherry Creek and 6 miles to DTC.