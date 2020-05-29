10165 East Carolina Place, Aurora, CO 80247 Dayton Triangle
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-appointed and nicely updated 2 bed/2bath condo in Pinnacle Ranch gated community. This end unit is flooded with light and looks out to beautiful foliage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath with double sinks and over sized soaking tub. Open the security screen door and bedroom windows for wonderful cooling breezes on summer nights! This all comes with a large 1 car detached garage (F) and 1 designated parking spot (73). This condo is in a superb location that offers award winning Cherry Creek School District 5 - steps away from Costco and all sorts of amenities and restaurants nearby! Only 4.5 miles drive to Cherry Creek and 6 miles to DTC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have any available units?
10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have?
Some of 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10165 E Carolina Pl Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.