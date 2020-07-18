9405 West 53rd Place

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 1,131 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a 2 car carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Jack B. Tomlinson Park and many more! Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Target strip mall, Einstein Broâ??s, Costco, and many more shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 towards Downtown Denver or the Mountains.



Nearby schools include Pennington Elementary School, Evenitt Middle School, Arvada West High School.



Dogs may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



