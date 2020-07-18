All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9405 West 53rd Place

9405 West 53rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

9405 West 53rd Place, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 1,131 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a 2 car carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Jack B. Tomlinson Park and many more! Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Target strip mall, Einstein Broâ??s, Costco, and many more shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 towards Downtown Denver or the Mountains.

Nearby schools include Pennington Elementary School, Evenitt Middle School, Arvada West High School.

Dogs may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 West 53rd Place have any available units?
9405 West 53rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 West 53rd Place have?
Some of 9405 West 53rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 West 53rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
9405 West 53rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 West 53rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 West 53rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 9405 West 53rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 9405 West 53rd Place offers parking.
Does 9405 West 53rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9405 West 53rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 West 53rd Place have a pool?
No, 9405 West 53rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 9405 West 53rd Place have accessible units?
No, 9405 West 53rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 West 53rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 West 53rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
