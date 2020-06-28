5416 Washington Avenue

Amenities

~If you have found our short-term rental on please contact us via CHBO so that we can respond to your inquiry.~ As travelers ourselves, we have included favorite ideas from where weve stayed and paired them with guest suggestions resulting in a cozy and convenient home of comfort, quality and location. The furnished cottage is set back from the street with a native plant garden between it and the sidewalk. Enter and there are skylights, tile floors and high ceilings. There is a computer alcove with high speed internet.



When you stay here, you have the opportunity to be "green." All appliances are energy efficient. There are reminders to save water and energy. And you can recycle and compost with the local sanitation company.



This property is baby friendly. The double pane windows block out any crying from the next door residents. However, we dont have a crib or highchair. Weve had children in the past who have worked out fine as long as they know not to walk on furniture in their shoes and the like. We do not allow pets.



Additional amenities:

king size bed with Tempur-pedic mattress

full size sofa bed in l.r.

porch and patio



It is CHBO Complete except as per the following:

place setting for four

no garbage disposal

no icemaker or mixer



ALSO AVAILABLE from time to time: A furnished studio apartment with a kitchenette for one week minimum. It has many of the same amenities as the cottage. Do ask about the studio if that is all you require.



THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Point Richmond is a friendly and quaint community. Within short walking distance are all the necessary services. An indoor heated swimming pool is newly restored to its 1926 glory. And newly opened is a cinema once a month. Walk up the hill and see the bay with a three-bridge view encompassing Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco and Marin.



This unique village in the East Bay is centrally located and convenient to bay area cities, the wine country, Marin County, and