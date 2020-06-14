Apartment List
252 Apartments for rent in Whittier, CA with garage

Whittier apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.

East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10154 La Serna Dr
10154 La Serna Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Extensively Renovated East Whittier House for Rent, La Serna School District! - Excellent remodel, no carpet! Central A/C, stone flooring, and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
16120 Leffco Road
16120 Leffco Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1323 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath House For Rent in Whittier, La Serna School District, Open House this Friday and Saturday - 3 Bed 1.

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11588 Beverly Boulevard
11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard.

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10832 El Rey Drive
10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1304 sqft
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting.

Whittier City
1 Unit Available
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.

Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.

South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.

South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.

East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.

Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.

Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1427 Eagle Park Road
1427 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1082 sqft
* This Property is a prime Hacienda Hts area located close to shopping mall,parks,hospital,and easy freeway access* ** Open Formal Dining W/Built -In Cabinets & Tile Floors,Cozy Kitchen ,Indoor Laundry,Tile Hallways,Private Patio,2 Car Garage** ***
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Whittier, CA

Whittier apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

