22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Whittier, CA
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Whittier
1216 Eadington Ave
1216 South Eadington Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316791 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Brea-Olinda
1182 Steele
1182 Steele Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2189 sqft
Single Story Pool home in Brea - Single Story Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living, and dining room, office and library, cozy family room with fire place, bar and a refreshing pool with lots of entertaining space.
Temple City
4861 Arden Dr
4861 Arden Drive, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
105 sqft
Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease.
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.
Results within 10 miles of Whittier
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Lamanda Park
75 South Vinedo Avenue
75 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Bellflower
16653 California ave
16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453 Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage.
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Avenue
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants....
1556 W Katella Avenue
1556 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1648 sqft
All inclusive Townhome. Lease amount also includes all Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash) Internet, Cable. Fully furnished and plenty of room to move around in. So, just bring your clothes-its all you will need with this beautiful home.
Sierra Madre
372 W Highland Avenue
372 West Highland Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
924 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath house for lease on a Tree Lined Street in Charming Sierra Madre, Just a few blocks from Sierra Madre Elementary school. Spacious living, dining and kitchen area with mountain views. Full Bath with towel storage rack.
South Pasadena
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.
Casa Grande
2438 E. Mountain St.
2438 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1364 sqft
**FURNISHED EXECUTIVE HOME**. **EXCELLENT LOCATION**. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN WOODED SETTING WITH LARGE FRONT PRIVATE PATIO AND BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM.
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
Diamond Bar
21950 Birds Eye Drive
21950 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2007 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home.
Arcadia
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.
Arcadia
881 W Huntington Drive
881 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1686 sqft
Arcadia school great large two bed rooms townhouse. Furnished. Two master suites upstairs with walking in closets. Formal dinning room, Family room, living room with fireplaces open to little enclosed yard. Close to restaurant, shop, bus station.
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS LISTING IS MORE SUITABLE FOR A MID (3MO)-TO LONG TERM CORPORATE OR VACATION RENTAL FOR 12MO +. THE TOP TWO FLOORS ARE BEING RENTED. THE FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM IS RESERVED.
Diamond Bar
20848 QUAIL RUN Drive
20848 Quail Run Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2186 sqft
Gorgeous Home in The High Country~TURNKEY~Completely Furnished, Prestigious 2 Story, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in the Highly Desirable Peaceful Hills of Diamond Bar, New Interior Paint, Granite Counters, NEW Stainless Steel French Door
