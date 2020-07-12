/
east whittier city
104 Apartments for rent in East Whittier City, Whittier, CA
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
8607 Strub Ave
8607 Strub Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Pool House for Rent with ALL Utilities Included- 1.5 Miles from Whittier College - Close to Whittier College. Internet, washer, and dryer usage included. Yes, pool usage is included.
15811 Citrustree Road
15811 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1300 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants. 3 bdrm / 1.
8323 La Bajada
8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$2,150
1200 sqft
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx.
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.
8726 Firebird Avenue
8726 Firebird Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1154 sqft
Home Sweet Home if you are looking to live in a great neighborhood this is your chance. FOR LEASE beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large back yard and long driveway for plenty of cars. This home has been well kept and is in immaculate condition.
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Uptown Whittier Villas is a fully renovated building. Tenants enjoy onsite garage and car-port parking, newly remodeled laundry facility, newly renovated center courtyard and barbeque area as well as secured gated privacy.
6732 Greenleaf Ave
6732 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$10,000
9400 sqft
Retail Store Front Space Available. Please contact for further details.
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....
12602 Burgess Avenue
12602 Burgess Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1863 sqft
Available August 1st: Upgraded home one mile from Biola University and in the Garden Hill Elementary district.
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
