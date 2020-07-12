All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like Kendallwood Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
Kendallwood Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Kendallwood Apartments

10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave · (562) 330-4278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 048 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 079 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 034 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kendallwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Kendallwood Apartments in Whittier, CaliforniaExperience beautifully maintained grounds with lovely garden settings at Kendallwood Apartments! Nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood, Kendallwood is close to all your entertainment and shopping needs within walking distance to the Whittwood Town Center Mall, East Whittier Library, and ample restaurant options such as Red Robin, Thai Table, and Buffalo Wild Wings!Kendallwood Apartments offers newly renovated spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with enviable amenities such as an in-home washer and dryer, large garden patios/balconies, stainless steel appliance packages, large mirrored wardrobe closets, ceiling fans and central air/heat. The property offers an array of amenities including a well-equipped fitness center, large pool area, relaxing spa, charcoal BBQ locations onsite and covered parking. We are located in the renowned East Whittier School District, minutes from Uptown Whittier and within central proximity to the 5, 605, and 60 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400-$600
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25-$40/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kendallwood Apartments have any available units?
Kendallwood Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kendallwood Apartments have?
Some of Kendallwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kendallwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kendallwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kendallwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kendallwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kendallwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kendallwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Kendallwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kendallwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kendallwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Kendallwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Kendallwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kendallwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kendallwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kendallwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Kendallwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kendallwood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Kendallwood Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with BalconyWhittier Apartments with Parking
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity