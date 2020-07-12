Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Kendallwood Apartments in Whittier, CaliforniaExperience beautifully maintained grounds with lovely garden settings at Kendallwood Apartments! Nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood, Kendallwood is close to all your entertainment and shopping needs within walking distance to the Whittwood Town Center Mall, East Whittier Library, and ample restaurant options such as Red Robin, Thai Table, and Buffalo Wild Wings!Kendallwood Apartments offers newly renovated spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with enviable amenities such as an in-home washer and dryer, large garden patios/balconies, stainless steel appliance packages, large mirrored wardrobe closets, ceiling fans and central air/heat. The property offers an array of amenities including a well-equipped fitness center, large pool area, relaxing spa, charcoal BBQ locations onsite and covered parking. We are located in the renowned East Whittier School District, minutes from Uptown Whittier and within central proximity to the 5, 605, and 60 freeways.