2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:43 AM
105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Whittier, CA
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Santa Fe Springs
9 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
758 Stone Harbor Circle
758 Stone Harbor Circle, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Beautiful condo in La Habra! - This home is located in adorable condominium in the La Habra area. The Stone Harbor Circle community features a pool, spa, and BBQ located in the center for all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1257 Rosecrans Avenue
1257 Rosecrans Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
Welcome to the Racquet Club Villas North. This wonderful bright and airy, move in ready unit condo that features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Enter through the front door into a bright and airy open living room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive
1111 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1310 sqft
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
928 Whitewater Drive
928 North Whitewater Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1186 sqft
This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8186 Havasu Circle
8186 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1598 sqft
This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1336 Mc Fadden Drive
1336 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North of Mission Drive
1 Unit Available
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
1573 Avenida Selva
1573 Avenida Selva, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1146 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedrooms 1.75 baths townhome in Amberwood. Private end unit with gated front entry. Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Two car garage with direct access, private patio, association pools, spas and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
