Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM

395 Apartments for rent in Whittier, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whittier apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
4 Units Available
East Whittier City
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
East Whittier City
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Uptown Whittier Villas is a fully renovated building. Tenants enjoy onsite garage and car-port parking, newly remodeled laundry facility, newly renovated center courtyard and barbeque area as well as secured gated privacy.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
15811 Citrustree Road
15811 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1300 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants. 3 bdrm / 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8323 La Bajada
8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$2,150
1200 sqft
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10832 El Rey Drive
10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1304 sqft
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8726 Firebird Avenue
8726 Firebird Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1154 sqft
Home Sweet Home if you are looking to live in a great neighborhood this is your chance. FOR LEASE beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large back yard and long driveway for plenty of cars. This home has been well kept and is in immaculate condition.
Results within 1 mile of Whittier
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Lowell
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
Include your cell number with your email to us! - Very nice spacious home for rent in Whittier.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East La Mirada
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
10407 Reichling Ln
10407 Reichling Lane, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Desirable interior cul-de-sac location in family friendly neighborhood, with nearby major freeway access to Los Angeles, Orange & Riverside County.
City Guide for Whittier, CA

Historic buildings, charming neighborhood parks, streets lined with old growth trees, and the old fashioned Craftsman and Spanish Colonial Revival homes make up Whittier. And, L.A. and Orange County are both nearby and accessible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Whittier, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whittier apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

