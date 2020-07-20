All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

933 Palm Ave

933 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

933 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING 2 Bed 1 bath CRAFTSMAN in Trendy West Hollywood! - Front unit in front of another 1-unit building. 2-car Parking Included. Beautifully restored turn-of-the-century Craftsman home available for rent in the heart of West Hollywood. Charming period details and built-ins throughout. Landlord recently updated the entire residence, with new kitchen counter and appliances, updated bathroom, hardwood flooring, and new paint throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with stove, newer cabinets and countertop, newer dishwasher, and fridge. The Landlord also completely remodeled the bathroom recently, with new toilet, vanity, and new shower/tub combo. This single-family house has two bedrooms, a living room, and a large den/family room that could be used as a office etc. House has a private, enclosed front yard with a large covered front veranda. Beautiful Mature tree and landscaping in front yard. Back-yard is shared with a tenant occupying the rear guest house (completely separate structure with separate entrance). Washer and Dryer are on-site and shared with tenant in rear guesthouse. Walking distance to trendy Restaurants and shopping

Property Professionally leased by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet/pets will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | DRE # 01800230
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4706099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Palm Ave have any available units?
933 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 933 Palm Ave have?
Some of 933 Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
933 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Palm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 933 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 933 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 933 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 933 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 933 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 933 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Palm Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Palm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
