West Hollywood, CA
9033 VISTA GRANDE Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

9033 VISTA GRANDE Street

9033 Vista Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

9033 Vista Grande Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
PENTHOUSE 2 Bedroom and DEN/LOFT with 3.5 Baths with direct private elevator entry LA meets Miami vibe in this top floor light bright home with the best of furnishings... Michael Berman and Donghia ,Viking and Miele appliances all new Hardwood floors. Full floor 2 story unit with loft and step out shower to private roof top terrace with city and Hollywood Hills view. Short term for Entertainment and Sports industry clients negotiable. targeted for April 1 availability. Super unusual in an awesome Beverly Hills West Hollywood neighborhood.All new Hardwood floors Fresh new paint in completion mode for move in after completion by April 1,2020 More images to be uploaded as the home painting is completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have any available units?
9033 VISTA GRANDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have?
Some of 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
9033 VISTA GRANDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street offers parking.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have a pool?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have a pool.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have accessible units?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9033 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
