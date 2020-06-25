9033 VISTA GRANDE Street

Amenities

PENTHOUSE 2 Bedroom and DEN/LOFT with 3.5 Baths with direct private elevator entry LA meets Miami vibe in this top floor light bright home with the best of furnishings... Michael Berman and Donghia ,Viking and Miele appliances all new Hardwood floors. Full floor 2 story unit with loft and step out shower to private roof top terrace with city and Hollywood Hills view. Short term for Entertainment and Sports industry clients negotiable. targeted for April 1 availability. Super unusual in an awesome Beverly Hills West Hollywood neighborhood.All new Hardwood floors Fresh new paint in completion mode for move in after completion by April 1,2020 More images to be uploaded as the home painting is completed.