1121 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069 West Hollywood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terraces at La Cienega.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
guest parking
accessible
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated in the heart of West Hollywood, the Terraces at La Cienega is just a short walk from all that “The Creative City” has to offer. Located between the famous Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Boulevard, the Terraces at La Cienega delivers some of the best shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment Los Angeles has to offer… All at your doorstep.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit equals one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply.
Dogs
deposit: $1000
rent: $100
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage.
