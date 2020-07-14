All apartments in West Hollywood
Terraces at La Cienega
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:06 AM

Terraces at La Cienega

1121 North La Cienega Boulevard · (310) 893-6128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 North La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terraces at La Cienega.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
guest parking
accessible
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated in the heart of West Hollywood, the Terraces at La Cienega is just a short walk from all that “The Creative City” has to offer. Located between the famous Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Boulevard, the Terraces at La Cienega delivers some of the best shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment Los Angeles has to offer… All at your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit equals one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply.
Dogs
deposit: $1000
rent: $100
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terraces at La Cienega have any available units?
Terraces at La Cienega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does Terraces at La Cienega have?
Some of Terraces at La Cienega's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terraces at La Cienega currently offering any rent specials?
Terraces at La Cienega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terraces at La Cienega pet-friendly?
Yes, Terraces at La Cienega is pet friendly.
Does Terraces at La Cienega offer parking?
Yes, Terraces at La Cienega offers parking.
Does Terraces at La Cienega have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terraces at La Cienega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terraces at La Cienega have a pool?
No, Terraces at La Cienega does not have a pool.
Does Terraces at La Cienega have accessible units?
Yes, Terraces at La Cienega has accessible units.
Does Terraces at La Cienega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terraces at La Cienega has units with dishwashers.
Does Terraces at La Cienega have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Terraces at La Cienega has units with air conditioning.
