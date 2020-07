9008 NORMA Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OUTSTANDING LOCATION ! CLOSE TO SANTA MONICA BLVD'S COMMERCIAL AREA (RESTAURANTS,BANKS ,TRANPORTATION ETC.) SUNSET STRIP CLUBS , AND BEVERLY HILLS.UPDATED -NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITION AND HEATING SYSTEMS WITH NEST .PRIVITE, SUNNY HOUSE,SPANISH CHARMER .ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS (EXCEPT BATH) WHIMSICAL BACKYARD-BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING,FENCED AND GATED.EATING AREA IN KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL STOVE,REFREGIRATOR,DISHWASHER.LAUNDRY ROOM EQUIPPED WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.EASY PARKING IN DRIVEWAY-FEW SPACES PLUS 1 CAR GARAGE.BONUS ROOM NEXT TO GARAGE.RENOWED NORMA PLACE OF NORMA TRIANGLE -AVAILABLE NOW! EASY TO SHOW !