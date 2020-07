Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

Huge reduction .Stunning and gorgeous 2400 SQFT 2 bed , 2.5 bath. Prime location in the heart of Sunset Strip . Everything tastefully renovated with lifestyle with open floor plan and recessed lighting throughout. Entertainment and 24 hours top restaurant . Plush attractive lounge next to gym room . Pleasant outdoor area, Brand new top of the line stainless steel appliances awesome brand new kitchen . You must see it .