8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit

Fabulous West Hollywood West upper level unit for lease. Enchanting tree lined street welcomes you to your new home. As you enter you are greeted by a large private patio with outdoor seating, perfect for entertaining. The inside of the unit has vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large kitchen with updated finishes and dishwasher, and breakfast nook. Wood floors throughout with new carpet in bedroom, private brick balcony off the living room. Front loading washer/dryer onsite. Owner pays all utilities except internet/cable, huge added value! The unit has a cozy, home-like feel, very inviting and private. Ideally located blocks away from Cedar's Sinai and close to all the dining, shopping and nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer!