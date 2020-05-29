All apartments in West Hollywood
8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit

8752 Ashcroft Ave · (310) 962-7856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8752 Ashcroft Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fabulous West Hollywood West upper level unit for lease. Enchanting tree lined street welcomes you to your new home. As you enter you are greeted by a large private patio with outdoor seating, perfect for entertaining. The inside of the unit has vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large kitchen with updated finishes and dishwasher, and breakfast nook. Wood floors throughout with new carpet in bedroom, private brick balcony off the living room. Front loading washer/dryer onsite. Owner pays all utilities except internet/cable, huge added value! The unit has a cozy, home-like feel, very inviting and private. Ideally located blocks away from Cedar's Sinai and close to all the dining, shopping and nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit have any available units?
8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit have?
Some of 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit pet-friendly?
No, 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit offer parking?
Yes, 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit does offer parking.
Does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit has units with dishwashers.
Does 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 8752 W ASHCROFT Upper Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
