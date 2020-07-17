All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit

8752 Ashcroft Avenue · (310) 962-7856
Location

8752 Ashcroft Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fabulous West Hollywood West lower level unit for lease. Enchanting tree lined street welcomes you to your new home. As you enter you are greeted by a large private patio with outdoor seating, perfect for entertaining. The inside of the unit has an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large kitchen space has a huge walk-in storage closet / pantry, with large space for dining. Original Spanish tile in kitchen and bath, with brand new laminate wood floors in living room and bedroom. Owner pays all utilities except internet/cable, huge added value! The unit has a cozy, home-like feel, very inviting and private with your own gas fireplace! Ideally located blocks away from Cedar's Sinai and close to all the dining, shopping and nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit have any available units?
8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit have?
Some of 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit currently offering any rent specials?
8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit pet-friendly?
No, 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit offer parking?
Yes, 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit offers parking.
Does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit have a pool?
No, 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit does not have a pool.
Does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit have accessible units?
No, 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
