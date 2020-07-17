8752 ASHCROFT Downstairs Unit

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Fabulous West Hollywood West lower level unit for lease. Enchanting tree lined street welcomes you to your new home. As you enter you are greeted by a large private patio with outdoor seating, perfect for entertaining. The inside of the unit has an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Large kitchen space has a huge walk-in storage closet / pantry, with large space for dining. Original Spanish tile in kitchen and bath, with brand new laminate wood floors in living room and bedroom. Owner pays all utilities except internet/cable, huge added value! The unit has a cozy, home-like feel, very inviting and private with your own gas fireplace! Ideally located blocks away from Cedar's Sinai and close to all the dining, shopping and nightlife that West Hollywood has to offer!