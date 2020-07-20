874 HAMMOND Street

Amenities

Good things come in TWOS! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 (side by side) parking spaces in a well run and nicely maintained condominium building centrally located on the beautiful tree lined streets of Norma Triangle neighborhood of West Hollywood. This top floor flat has been tastefully updated offering contemporary style with a touch of character and outdoor patio taboot. The bedrooms are laid out in a 'double master' configuration with hardwood floors throughout the main living areas with plush carpet in the bedrooms and clean marble flooring/countertops in the bathrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen offers stainless steel appliances complete with dishwasher, butcher block countertop and lighting under cabinet are among the custom details that this owner has added to set the right tone of style and ambience for those with discerning taste. Central Air Conditioning will keep you cool and the south facing exposure offers you great light all day long and fantastic views all the way to DTLA. Th