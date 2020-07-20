All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
874 HAMMOND Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

874 HAMMOND Street

874 N Hammond St · No Longer Available
Location

874 N Hammond St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Good things come in TWOS! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 (side by side) parking spaces in a well run and nicely maintained condominium building centrally located on the beautiful tree lined streets of Norma Triangle neighborhood of West Hollywood. This top floor flat has been tastefully updated offering contemporary style with a touch of character and outdoor patio taboot. The bedrooms are laid out in a 'double master' configuration with hardwood floors throughout the main living areas with plush carpet in the bedrooms and clean marble flooring/countertops in the bathrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen offers stainless steel appliances complete with dishwasher, butcher block countertop and lighting under cabinet are among the custom details that this owner has added to set the right tone of style and ambience for those with discerning taste. Central Air Conditioning will keep you cool and the south facing exposure offers you great light all day long and fantastic views all the way to DTLA. Th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 HAMMOND Street have any available units?
874 HAMMOND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 874 HAMMOND Street have?
Some of 874 HAMMOND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 HAMMOND Street currently offering any rent specials?
874 HAMMOND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 HAMMOND Street pet-friendly?
No, 874 HAMMOND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 874 HAMMOND Street offer parking?
Yes, 874 HAMMOND Street offers parking.
Does 874 HAMMOND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 HAMMOND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 HAMMOND Street have a pool?
No, 874 HAMMOND Street does not have a pool.
Does 874 HAMMOND Street have accessible units?
No, 874 HAMMOND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 874 HAMMOND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 HAMMOND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 874 HAMMOND Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 874 HAMMOND Street has units with air conditioning.
