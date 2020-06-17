All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
855 North WEST KNOLL Drive
855 North WEST KNOLL Drive

855 West Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

855 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming contemporary style home in prime West Hollywood with additional 2 story detached guest house.Main house with 2 master bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, this beauty spares no expense throughout its many upgrades, includes hardwood floors, top of the line appliances, gourmet kitchen and beautiful finishes.Detached 2 story guest house 1 bedroom, 11/2 bathrooms, living room, small kitchen - perfect for home office or guests.Amazing cozy outdoor living area, privet yard, with 800 sf deck with plenty of seating, Jacuzzi and brick counter with build in barbecue.The house is gated and has a driveway for 3 cars. Fully furnished. Utilities paid by owner.Available for short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive have any available units?
855 North WEST KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
855 North WEST KNOLL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive does offer parking.
Does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive have a pool?
No, 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
