West Hollywood, CA
843 WESTBOURNE Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

843 WESTBOURNE Drive

843 Westbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

843 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming top floor unit with hardwood floors and eat in kitchen. Enjoy a picnic or just relax in the patio area on the premises. Walk in this thriving community to your favorite restaurents and shops. The neighborhood is the envy of many and the unit delivers a warm and cozy vibe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have any available units?
843 WESTBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 843 WESTBOURNE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 WESTBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
843 WESTBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 WESTBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 843 WESTBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 843 WESTBOURNE Drive offers parking.
Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 WESTBOURNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 843 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 843 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
