843 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069 West Hollywood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming top floor unit with hardwood floors and eat in kitchen. Enjoy a picnic or just relax in the patio area on the premises. Walk in this thriving community to your favorite restaurents and shops. The neighborhood is the envy of many and the unit delivers a warm and cozy vibe
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have any available units?
843 WESTBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 843 WESTBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 843 WESTBOURNE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 WESTBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
843 WESTBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.