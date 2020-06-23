843 WESTBOURNE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming top floor unit with hardwood floors and eat in kitchen. Enjoy a picnic or just relax in the patio area on the premises. Walk in this thriving community to your favorite restaurents and shops. The neighborhood is the envy of many and the unit delivers a warm and cozy vibe