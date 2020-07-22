All apartments in West Hollywood
628 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

628 HUNTLEY Drive

628 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

628 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This just recently updated unit is located in prime West Hollywood, just minutes away from some of the most coveted shopping, bars, restaurants, and the Pacific Design Center. Situated at the back of the building, this unit is the best one in the complex. Bright and roomy, it offer three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a great floorplan bringing it all together. It is the only unit in the complex which offers its own washer and dryer unit, as well as an expansive private back yard and patio space for great California living. The unit also offer two parking spaces in the gated underground garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
628 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 628 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 628 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 628 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 628 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 628 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 628 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
