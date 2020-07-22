628 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This just recently updated unit is located in prime West Hollywood, just minutes away from some of the most coveted shopping, bars, restaurants, and the Pacific Design Center. Situated at the back of the building, this unit is the best one in the complex. Bright and roomy, it offer three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a great floorplan bringing it all together. It is the only unit in the complex which offers its own washer and dryer unit, as well as an expansive private back yard and patio space for great California living. The unit also offer two parking spaces in the gated underground garage.