West Hollywood, CA
537 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

537 HUNTLEY Drive

537 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

537 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
"THE HUNTLEY" Setting a new standard with this "Organic Modern" located in the heart of West Hollywood. Just steps away from the most popular shops, restaurants, and nightlife including Catch, Craig's, Zinque, and Alfreds with a 97 walk score. The home combines modern architecture with natural elements creating the perfect balance between light, space, comfort and warmth. Unique features include floating gardens with built-in drip irrigation, 50 ft frontage, fully automated smart home, pool & spa, and state of the art kitchen with high-end Miele appliances and a beautiful 20 ft "eat-in" island. Come take a look before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
537 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 537 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 537 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
537 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 537 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 537 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
No, 537 HUNTLEY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 537 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 537 HUNTLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 537 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 537 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 537 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
