537 HUNTLEY Drive

"THE HUNTLEY" Setting a new standard with this "Organic Modern" located in the heart of West Hollywood. Just steps away from the most popular shops, restaurants, and nightlife including Catch, Craig's, Zinque, and Alfreds with a 97 walk score. The home combines modern architecture with natural elements creating the perfect balance between light, space, comfort and warmth. Unique features include floating gardens with built-in drip irrigation, 50 ft frontage, fully automated smart home, pool & spa, and state of the art kitchen with high-end Miele appliances and a beautiful 20 ft "eat-in" island. Come take a look before it's gone!