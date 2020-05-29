1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

HISTORIC LA FONTAINE Beautiful 1-level corner unit in West Hollywood's most iconic residential building. Designed by architect Leland Bryant and built in 1928 in the French Norman style. Spacious 2BR unit. Light & Bright garden views from French windows in every room, hardwood floors, spacious living room with beamed ceiling and mantle, formal dining room, formal entry foyer, Gothic arches, original tile, separate tub and shower, period details. Spectacular entry garden with legendary fountain in front; rare adjacent lot for dog-walking in rear. New laundry room, secure entry, on-site manager. Close proximity to major banks, post office, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Crunch, City Yoga, movies, shopping, restaurants, nightlife.