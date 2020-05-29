All apartments in West Hollywood
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1283 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1283 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
HISTORIC LA FONTAINE Beautiful 1-level corner unit in West Hollywood's most iconic residential building. Designed by architect Leland Bryant and built in 1928 in the French Norman style. Spacious 2BR unit. Light & Bright garden views from French windows in every room, hardwood floors, spacious living room with beamed ceiling and mantle, formal dining room, formal entry foyer, Gothic arches, original tile, separate tub and shower, period details. Spectacular entry garden with legendary fountain in front; rare adjacent lot for dog-walking in rear. New laundry room, secure entry, on-site manager. Close proximity to major banks, post office, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Crunch, City Yoga, movies, shopping, restaurants, nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is pet friendly.
Does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does offer parking.
Does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with dishwashers.
Does 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1283 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
