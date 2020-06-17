All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1027 N Martel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1027 N Martel Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

1027 N Martel Avenue

1027 North Martel Avenue · (818) 822-2422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1027 North Martel Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in prime West Hollywood location. Spacious living room with wood beams and cozy brick fireplace. New paint, floors, and recessed lighting throughout. New bathrooms and kitchen with quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. ADU is being currently built and estimated to be completed in the next few months. It is NOT included in rent. The yard WILL be fenced so main house and ADU both have yard space. Just steps from Santa Monica Blvd and convenient to many restaurants, shops, and other appealing amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 N Martel Avenue have any available units?
1027 N Martel Avenue has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1027 N Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1027 N Martel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 N Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1027 N Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1027 N Martel Avenue offer parking?
No, 1027 N Martel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1027 N Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 N Martel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 N Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1027 N Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1027 N Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1027 N Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 N Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 N Martel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 N Martel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 N Martel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1027 N Martel Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity