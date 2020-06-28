All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

1024 HAVENHURST Drive

1024 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Come see this magnificent Duplex in the heart of West Hollywood. Unit features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout. Comes with on site gated parking. Tastefully remodeled and updated. Fantastic location walking distance to both Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave. Available for rent starting November 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive have any available units?
1024 HAVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive have?
Some of 1024 HAVENHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 HAVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 HAVENHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 HAVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 HAVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 HAVENHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 HAVENHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 HAVENHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 HAVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 HAVENHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 HAVENHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 HAVENHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
