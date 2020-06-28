1024 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Come see this magnificent Duplex in the heart of West Hollywood. Unit features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with hardwood floors throughout. Comes with on site gated parking. Tastefully remodeled and updated. Fantastic location walking distance to both Santa Monica Blvd and Melrose Ave. Available for rent starting November 10th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
