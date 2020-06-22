All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1001 Havenhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1001 Havenhurst Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

1001 Havenhurst Drive

1001 Havenhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 Havenhurst Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Architecturally stunning and beautifully upgraded Spanish style 3 bedroom Weho gem with a private front yard. The rent includes paid off Solar panels which could save $200 to $300 a month in electricity and in addition water is included in the base rent. This unit is light and bright with high ceilings, beautifully upgraded flooring, a renovated kitchen and bath, newer cabinets, quartz counter tops, extra deep stainless sink and a Hansgrohe pull out faucet. Appliances include Viking stainless steel refrigerator and stainless steel Dishwasher. The interior doors on this property have been upgraded, as well as dual pane windows, fireplace and LED recessed lighting. Centrally located between Santa Monica, Crescent Heights and Melrose with an abundance of shopping (Melrose boutiques, the Grove, Beverly Center), restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Central air and heat, tank-less water heater, walk in closets, 1 enclosed garage space, and a peaceful sanctuary type setting in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Havenhurst Drive have any available units?
1001 Havenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1001 Havenhurst Drive have?
Some of 1001 Havenhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Havenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Havenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Havenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Havenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1001 Havenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Havenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Havenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Havenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Havenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Havenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Havenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Havenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Havenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Havenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Havenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Havenhurst Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts