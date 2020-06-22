1001 Havenhurst Drive

Amenities

Architecturally stunning and beautifully upgraded Spanish style 3 bedroom Weho gem with a private front yard. The rent includes paid off Solar panels which could save $200 to $300 a month in electricity and in addition water is included in the base rent. This unit is light and bright with high ceilings, beautifully upgraded flooring, a renovated kitchen and bath, newer cabinets, quartz counter tops, extra deep stainless sink and a Hansgrohe pull out faucet. Appliances include Viking stainless steel refrigerator and stainless steel Dishwasher. The interior doors on this property have been upgraded, as well as dual pane windows, fireplace and LED recessed lighting. Centrally located between Santa Monica, Crescent Heights and Melrose with an abundance of shopping (Melrose boutiques, the Grove, Beverly Center), restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Central air and heat, tank-less water heater, walk in closets, 1 enclosed garage space, and a peaceful sanctuary type setting in the backyard.