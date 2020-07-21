3805 Sycamore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Two-story Townhome in Fox Glen Gated Community! Great location close to 60 Fwy, Hacienda & Rowland Heights. This end-unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage attached. Plenty of extra parking spaces. Plenty of storage space. Water and Trash are included in rent. Association pool and spa, well maintained greenbelt. Fireplace in living room. You can enjoy BBQ at the Patio. Newer wood floors in living room, newer carpet and newer paint. Newer gas range, newer dishwasher and newer kitchen granite counter-top. You will love this unit!