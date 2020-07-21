All apartments in West Covina
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

3805 Sycamore Street

3805 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Sycamore Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Galaxie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Two-story Townhome in Fox Glen Gated Community! Great location close to 60 Fwy, Hacienda & Rowland Heights. This end-unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage attached. Plenty of extra parking spaces. Plenty of storage space. Water and Trash are included in rent. Association pool and spa, well maintained greenbelt. Fireplace in living room. You can enjoy BBQ at the Patio. Newer wood floors in living room, newer carpet and newer paint. Newer gas range, newer dishwasher and newer kitchen granite counter-top. You will love this unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Sycamore Street have any available units?
3805 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 3805 Sycamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 3805 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 3805 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Sycamore Street have a pool?
Yes, 3805 Sycamore Street has a pool.
Does 3805 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 3805 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
