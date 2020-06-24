All apartments in West Covina
2817 Muir Woods Court

Location

2817 Muir Woods Court, West Covina, CA 91791
West Covina

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW. This luxury estate has custom landscaping in the backyard with a Koi pond, bridge leading to a Japanese Zen garden, and water mist to cool you down in hot summer days. Panoramic view of entire Los Angeles and San Gabriel Valley in a nice secure cul de sac, with lots of parking space in the expansive driveway. Almost brand new, freshly painted and upgrades through the entire house, including wood flooring. Includes a custom shower on the first floor with a full room that can be customized to fit your needs. This luxurious property is located in the South Hills area of West Covina, overlooking the San Gabriel mountain and ALL OF DOWNTOWN LA, with an 180 degree view of the multi-million dollar golf course in the community. For those looking for a secure, exclusive property with lots of unique amenities to enjoy, this is truly a model home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Muir Woods Court have any available units?
2817 Muir Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 2817 Muir Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Muir Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Muir Woods Court pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Muir Woods Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 2817 Muir Woods Court offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Muir Woods Court offers parking.
Does 2817 Muir Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Muir Woods Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Muir Woods Court have a pool?
No, 2817 Muir Woods Court does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Muir Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 2817 Muir Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Muir Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Muir Woods Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 Muir Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 Muir Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.
