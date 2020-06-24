2817 Muir Woods Court

Amenities

VIEW, VIEW, VIEW. This luxury estate has custom landscaping in the backyard with a Koi pond, bridge leading to a Japanese Zen garden, and water mist to cool you down in hot summer days. Panoramic view of entire Los Angeles and San Gabriel Valley in a nice secure cul de sac, with lots of parking space in the expansive driveway. Almost brand new, freshly painted and upgrades through the entire house, including wood flooring. Includes a custom shower on the first floor with a full room that can be customized to fit your needs. This luxurious property is located in the South Hills area of West Covina, overlooking the San Gabriel mountain and ALL OF DOWNTOWN LA, with an 180 degree view of the multi-million dollar golf course in the community. For those looking for a secure, exclusive property with lots of unique amenities to enjoy, this is truly a model home.