All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 1923 Hawaii St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1923 Hawaii St.
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

1923 Hawaii St.

1923 Hawaii St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1923 Hawaii St, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute West Covina Condo - Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom and 2 car attached garage. The kitchen offers stove, oven and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. This property is conveniently located near EVERYTHING!! Many retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets and a fitness center are less than a mile away! Youre going to love living here! Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $1,895.00
Deposit: starts at $1,895.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE5131302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Hawaii St. have any available units?
1923 Hawaii St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Hawaii St. have?
Some of 1923 Hawaii St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Hawaii St. currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Hawaii St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Hawaii St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Hawaii St. is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Hawaii St. offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Hawaii St. does offer parking.
Does 1923 Hawaii St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Hawaii St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Hawaii St. have a pool?
No, 1923 Hawaii St. does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Hawaii St. have accessible units?
No, 1923 Hawaii St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Hawaii St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Hawaii St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside