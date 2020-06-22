1923 Hawaii St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute West Covina Condo - Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom and 2 car attached garage. The kitchen offers stove, oven and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. This property is conveniently located near EVERYTHING!! Many retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets and a fitness center are less than a mile away! Youre going to love living here! Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $1,895.00

Deposit: starts at $1,895.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



