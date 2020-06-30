1851 Connecticut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely renovated three bedroom, two full bath two story townhome in the Shadow Oaks Villa III private community. Features all new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs with a secondary bedroom that has a 50 square foot deck. Spacious gated front patio entrance with plenty of space to entertain. Two car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups. Spacious great room with new wood laminate flooring and new carpet upstairs. Brand new air conditioning unit. Located close to greenbelt and association pool. Must see to appreciate.