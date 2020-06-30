All apartments in West Covina
1851 Connecticut Street

Location

1851 Connecticut Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely renovated three bedroom, two full bath two story townhome in the Shadow Oaks Villa III private community. Features all new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs with a secondary bedroom that has a 50 square foot deck. Spacious gated front patio entrance with plenty of space to entertain. Two car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups. Spacious great room with new wood laminate flooring and new carpet upstairs. Brand new air conditioning unit. Located close to greenbelt and association pool. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Connecticut Street have any available units?
1851 Connecticut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Connecticut Street have?
Some of 1851 Connecticut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Connecticut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Connecticut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Connecticut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Connecticut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1851 Connecticut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Connecticut Street offers parking.
Does 1851 Connecticut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Connecticut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Connecticut Street have a pool?
Yes, 1851 Connecticut Street has a pool.
Does 1851 Connecticut Street have accessible units?
No, 1851 Connecticut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Connecticut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Connecticut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

