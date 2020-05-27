651 Lemon Ave

Amenities
Centrally Located 4bedroom / 2 bathroom Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This is a open floor plan 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom located in the heart of Vista! There is a guest room detached of the home with a bathroom. Spacious fenced backyard! Call to schedule a showing!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Living Room
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/651-Lemon-Vista-CA-92084-1857/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
