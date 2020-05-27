All apartments in Vista
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

651 Lemon Ave

651 Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

651 Lemon Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Centrally Located 4bedroom / 2 bathroom Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This is a open floor plan 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom located in the heart of Vista! There is a guest room detached of the home with a bathroom. Spacious fenced backyard! Call to schedule a showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Living Room
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/651-Lemon-Vista-CA-92084-1857/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Lemon Ave have any available units?
651 Lemon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
Is 651 Lemon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
651 Lemon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Lemon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Lemon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 651 Lemon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 651 Lemon Ave offers parking.
Does 651 Lemon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Lemon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Lemon Ave have a pool?
No, 651 Lemon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 651 Lemon Ave have accessible units?
No, 651 Lemon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Lemon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Lemon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Lemon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Lemon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
