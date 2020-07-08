345 N Melrose Dr A

Amenities

7.5 Miles to Beach! 3 BD/2 BA Condo, Unit Laundry! - Property Id: 272575



7.5 Miles to Beach! Downstairs Condo ~~In-Unit Laundry, Garage, Pools / Spa, Tennis!~~



BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:

- 3 BED/2 BATH Condo / 1298 SqFt

- Living Room w/ Vaulted Ceiling

- Tile Flooring / Carpet in Bedrooms

- Custom Tile Countertops

- Oak Cabinetry

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet

- Cozy Fireplace in Living Room



OUTDOOR SPACE:

- Large Private Patio w/ Storage Closet

- Detached Garage plus Assigned Parking Space

- 2 Sparkling Pools / Jacuzzi

- Tennis Court

- Guest Parking

- Well-Maintained Community Landscaping



Located close to grocery, parks, schools, 78 and 5 freeways, restaurants and the beach!



RENTS $2300 per month w/ $2300 Security Deposit. Water, Sewer, Trash included! Pet Rent $50/mo, 1 small pet ok. 12 or 24 Month Lease. Available Now! Must have good credit and verifiable income of 2.5x monthly rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272575

