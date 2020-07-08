345 N Melrose Dr A

Amenities
7.5 Miles to Beach! 3 BD/2 BA Condo, Unit Laundry! - Property Id: 272575
7.5 Miles to Beach! Downstairs Condo ~~In-Unit Laundry, Garage, Pools / Spa, Tennis!~~
BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/2 BATH Condo / 1298 SqFt
- Living Room w/ Vaulted Ceiling
- Tile Flooring / Carpet in Bedrooms
- Custom Tile Countertops
- Oak Cabinetry
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet
- Cozy Fireplace in Living Room
OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Large Private Patio w/ Storage Closet
- Detached Garage plus Assigned Parking Space
- 2 Sparkling Pools / Jacuzzi
- Tennis Court
- Guest Parking
- Well-Maintained Community Landscaping
Located close to grocery, parks, schools, 78 and 5 freeways, restaurants and the beach!
RENTS $2300 per month w/ $2300 Security Deposit. Water, Sewer, Trash included! Pet Rent $50/mo, 1 small pet ok. 12 or 24 Month Lease. Available Now! Must have good credit and verifiable income of 2.5x monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272575
Property Id 272575
(RLNE5751736)