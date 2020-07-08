All apartments in Vista
345 N Melrose Dr A

345 N Melrose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

345 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
7.5 Miles to Beach! 3 BD/2 BA Condo, Unit Laundry! - Property Id: 272575

7.5 Miles to Beach! Downstairs Condo ~~In-Unit Laundry, Garage, Pools / Spa, Tennis!~~

BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/2 BATH Condo / 1298 SqFt
- Living Room w/ Vaulted Ceiling
- Tile Flooring / Carpet in Bedrooms
- Custom Tile Countertops
- Oak Cabinetry
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet
- Cozy Fireplace in Living Room

OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Large Private Patio w/ Storage Closet
- Detached Garage plus Assigned Parking Space
- 2 Sparkling Pools / Jacuzzi
- Tennis Court
- Guest Parking
- Well-Maintained Community Landscaping

Located close to grocery, parks, schools, 78 and 5 freeways, restaurants and the beach!

RENTS $2300 per month w/ $2300 Security Deposit. Water, Sewer, Trash included! Pet Rent $50/mo, 1 small pet ok. 12 or 24 Month Lease. Available Now! Must have good credit and verifiable income of 2.5x monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272575
Property Id 272575

(RLNE5751736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 N Melrose Dr A have any available units?
345 N Melrose Dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 N Melrose Dr A have?
Some of 345 N Melrose Dr A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 N Melrose Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
345 N Melrose Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 N Melrose Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 N Melrose Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 345 N Melrose Dr A offer parking?
Yes, 345 N Melrose Dr A offers parking.
Does 345 N Melrose Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 N Melrose Dr A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 N Melrose Dr A have a pool?
Yes, 345 N Melrose Dr A has a pool.
Does 345 N Melrose Dr A have accessible units?
No, 345 N Melrose Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 345 N Melrose Dr A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 N Melrose Dr A has units with dishwashers.

