2093 Sequoia Crest

Spacious 4 Bedroom Shadowridge Home Available Now! - Located in the desirable Shadowridge community, this four-bedroom two-story home is immaculately clean and offers an efficient layout with natural lighting throughout.



Enter into a soaring vaulted entryway that leads to a beautiful formal living room and dining area. The large kitchen has a breakfast area and eat-at counter for a quick bite! The kitchen also boasts plenty of cabinets for storage, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, and refrigerator. The family room is located just off the kitchen and has a cozy fireplace, perfect for game nights!



All four bedrooms are upstairs with the master bedroom including double entry doors, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a lit ceiling fan. The large master bathroom has dual sinks, a soaking tub, separate enclosed shower, and private toilet area.



There is a washer/dryer located in a private laundry room, AC, a two-car attached garage, and large backyard and patio great for summer BBQ's and entertaining. The location is wonderful with nearby hiking trails, shopping, schools, the Shadowridge Golf Course just down the street and beaches just about 20 minutes away.



Tenant pays for SDG&E, water, trash, and sewer

One year lease minimum

No pets preferred



