Last updated August 27 2019

2093 Sequoia Crest

2093 Sequoia Crest · No Longer Available
Location

2093 Sequoia Crest, Vista, CA 92081
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Shadowridge Home Available Now! - Located in the desirable Shadowridge community, this four-bedroom two-story home is immaculately clean and offers an efficient layout with natural lighting throughout.

Enter into a soaring vaulted entryway that leads to a beautiful formal living room and dining area. The large kitchen has a breakfast area and eat-at counter for a quick bite! The kitchen also boasts plenty of cabinets for storage, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, and refrigerator. The family room is located just off the kitchen and has a cozy fireplace, perfect for game nights!

All four bedrooms are upstairs with the master bedroom including double entry doors, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a lit ceiling fan. The large master bathroom has dual sinks, a soaking tub, separate enclosed shower, and private toilet area.

There is a washer/dryer located in a private laundry room, AC, a two-car attached garage, and large backyard and patio great for summer BBQ's and entertaining. The location is wonderful with nearby hiking trails, shopping, schools, the Shadowridge Golf Course just down the street and beaches just about 20 minutes away.

Tenant pays for SDG&E, water, trash, and sewer
One year lease minimum
No pets preferred

Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5051425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2093 Sequoia Crest have any available units?
2093 Sequoia Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2093 Sequoia Crest have?
Some of 2093 Sequoia Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2093 Sequoia Crest currently offering any rent specials?
2093 Sequoia Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 Sequoia Crest pet-friendly?
No, 2093 Sequoia Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2093 Sequoia Crest offer parking?
Yes, 2093 Sequoia Crest offers parking.
Does 2093 Sequoia Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2093 Sequoia Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 Sequoia Crest have a pool?
No, 2093 Sequoia Crest does not have a pool.
Does 2093 Sequoia Crest have accessible units?
No, 2093 Sequoia Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 Sequoia Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2093 Sequoia Crest has units with dishwashers.
