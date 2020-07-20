Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1643 Mesa Verde Drive Available 08/17/19 1643 Mesa Verde Drive ~ Quaint Ocean Breeze Home w/Granny Flat - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,400 square foot home in desirable Suburban Vista - walk to Brengle Terrace Park! This home features 360 degree views with an ocean breeze, a 3/4 of an acre fenced back yard with 5 different fruit trees, a covered patio deck for entertaining summer BBQ's, a wood burning fireplace, a detached 3 car garage and a one bedroom one bathroom detached granny flat.



Appliances include a gas range, a dishwasher, a microwave and a washer & dryer (as is - no warranty on repair). Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Sewage averages about $56 a month (it is billed annually in May). Pets are allowed upon Owner approval only. The home has an attic fan and forced heating.



Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Please Do Not disturb current tenants. Thank You.



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE4988395)