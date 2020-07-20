All apartments in Vista
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1643 Mesa Verde Drive

1643 Mesa Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1643 Mesa Verde Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1643 Mesa Verde Drive Available 08/17/19 1643 Mesa Verde Drive ~ Quaint Ocean Breeze Home w/Granny Flat - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,400 square foot home in desirable Suburban Vista - walk to Brengle Terrace Park! This home features 360 degree views with an ocean breeze, a 3/4 of an acre fenced back yard with 5 different fruit trees, a covered patio deck for entertaining summer BBQ's, a wood burning fireplace, a detached 3 car garage and a one bedroom one bathroom detached granny flat.

Appliances include a gas range, a dishwasher, a microwave and a washer & dryer (as is - no warranty on repair). Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Sewage averages about $56 a month (it is billed annually in May). Pets are allowed upon Owner approval only. The home has an attic fan and forced heating.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Please Do Not disturb current tenants. Thank You.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4988395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Mesa Verde Drive have any available units?
1643 Mesa Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Mesa Verde Drive have?
Some of 1643 Mesa Verde Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Mesa Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Mesa Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Mesa Verde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Mesa Verde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Mesa Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Mesa Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 1643 Mesa Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 Mesa Verde Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Mesa Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 1643 Mesa Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Mesa Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 1643 Mesa Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Mesa Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Mesa Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.
