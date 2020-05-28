All apartments in Vista
1391 Andorra Court · No Longer Available
Location

1391 Andorra Court, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1391 Andorra Court Available 04/01/19 1391 Andorra Court ~ Large Bright Home in Shadowridge Lido HOA - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1835 square foot home in the Shadowridge community of Lido. This home features a large airy great room with a fireplace (fireplace is inoperable), high ceilings, attached 2 car garage, large backyard with patio area and another area with artificial grass, a community pool, smart thermostat, and near the golf course. Appliances include fridge, washer, dryer, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave.

Per HOA only ONE pet is allowed and must be approved by Owner first. Controlled parking community: tenant must park vehicle inside the two car garage. Guest parking close by but cannot be used for additional cars by tenant.

This home is walking distance to restaurants, and shopping and close to freeway access. Landscaping is included, tenant pays water, trash, gas & electric and must provide renters insurance.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4725431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

