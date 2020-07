Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

This gorgeous 5 bedroom home locates in The Colonies of San Antonio. Great curb appeal and a front porch. This beautiful & spacious home boasts lovely tile with granite accents. The formal living & dining rooms are separate & perfect for formal entertaining. There is a cozy fireplace in both the living room & family room. This 5 bedroom floor plan allows for so much flexibility, especially with the office area off the family room. The kitchen is an open concept with ample cabinetry for storage & offers beautiful granite counter tops. The large master suite has a roomy bathtub. Exit to the backyard to find manicured landscaping including mature palms & lush lawns. The built in BBQ has a granite top and is ready for grilling and parties. Walking distance to neighborhood retail stores. Easy access to freeway.