15 Apartments for rent in Upland, CA with move-in specials
Los Angeles has a lot of bedroom communities and, while it’s not exactly the Lincoln bedroom, Upland is one of the prettiest. Sitting just a smidge over 30 miles from La-La Land, residents are within spitting distance of the king of So Cal’s commerce and culture (hush up East Coasters).
Located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, Upland began life as an orange grove, as did much of Southern Cali. Since then, it’s grown into a city that may not be the best little city in the world, but it sure does feel like it to an awful lot of its residents. It’s generally at the top of the list of best places to live in San Bernardino County. With a vacancy rate of 8.3 percent (lower than the national average) you should still be able to slip into something quite comfortable in Upland.
So, you want the real skinny on this L.A. ‘burb? I think once you hear what it has to offer, you’ll wanna set down roots in the rich agri-soil of Upland, CA.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Upland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Upland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.