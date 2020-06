Amenities

1408 W 14th STREET UPLAND 91786 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home is ready for you to enjoy! This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1666 square feet of living space. It is located in a very beatiful area of the Upland .As you enter you will appreciate the high ceilings and natural light that floods in from the picture window of your front living room.The family room is completed by a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is a cozy place for family to gather.The master bedroom is spacious, with private bath with dual vanity and walk-in closet. Down the hall you will find 2 more bedrooms and a second bath, with updated shower, as well as the 2 car attached garage. Don't wait! This home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Upland Unified School District

GARDENER: 75.00 a month

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application



