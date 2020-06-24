All apartments in Tustin
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

13162 Marshall Lane

13162 Marshall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13162 Marshall Lane, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled unit with Brand new pergo laminate floors. New Paint. Large Rear Yard. Direct access 3 car garage. Large living and dining room areas. Large enclosed rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13162 Marshall Lane have any available units?
13162 Marshall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 13162 Marshall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13162 Marshall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13162 Marshall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13162 Marshall Lane offers parking.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have a pool?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have accessible units?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
