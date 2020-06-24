Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 13162 Marshall Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
13162 Marshall Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM
1 of 57
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13162 Marshall Lane
13162 Marshall Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Location
13162 Marshall Lane, Tustin, CA 92780
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled unit with Brand new pergo laminate floors. New Paint. Large Rear Yard. Direct access 3 car garage. Large living and dining room areas. Large enclosed rear yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have any available units?
13162 Marshall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tustin, CA
.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tustin Rent Report
.
Is 13162 Marshall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13162 Marshall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13162 Marshall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tustin
.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13162 Marshall Lane offers parking.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have a pool?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have accessible units?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13162 Marshall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13162 Marshall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780
Similar Pages
Tustin 1 Bedrooms
Tustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with Parking
Tustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Whittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Placentia, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles