Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely family home in the upper Hollywood Riviera hill section of South Redondo Beach with a very open, light and bright living room with fireplace and some ocean view. Kitchen with granite counters opens to the family room with another fireplace and French doors leading to the beautiful large enclosed landscaped backyard with patio, city views, grass and fruit trees. It also has private stairs leading down to the wonderful Torrance Unified Riviera Elementary School.