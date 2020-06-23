639 Paseo De La Playa

Amenities

*Can be seen alone anytime*. Very rare front unit in the premiere oceanfront building @ Cote D'Azur, truly South Bay's best kept secret: On 14 pristine acres bordering Palos Verdes Estates, with private trail to beach, picnic areas, large grass yard, pool and clubhouse with indoor barbeque. This unit has unobstructable whitewater/mountain/city views to Point Magu from all rooms except bathrooms. Dolphins, foxes and hawks are seen daily. Open floorplan with huge living room and master, stainless appliances, granite counters, spot lighting, special 30K EMF blocking paint and window coverings and 2 car garage parking with EV charger. Trail access to beach on one side and Malaga Cove trails on other side. A+ neighbors. Complex is 80% owner occupied, with real sense of community. Culture is kind, quiet and happy. It's heaven. The HOA requires all residents and visitors to wear masks in all common areas at all times.