All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 639 Paseo De La Playa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
639 Paseo De La Playa
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

639 Paseo De La Playa

639 Paseo De La Playa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

639 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
*Can be seen alone anytime*. Very rare front unit in the premiere oceanfront building @ Cote D'Azur, truly South Bay's best kept secret: On 14 pristine acres bordering Palos Verdes Estates, with private trail to beach, picnic areas, large grass yard, pool and clubhouse with indoor barbeque. This unit has unobstructable whitewater/mountain/city views to Point Magu from all rooms except bathrooms. Dolphins, foxes and hawks are seen daily. Open floorplan with huge living room and master, stainless appliances, granite counters, spot lighting, special 30K EMF blocking paint and window coverings and 2 car garage parking with EV charger. Trail access to beach on one side and Malaga Cove trails on other side. A+ neighbors. Complex is 80% owner occupied, with real sense of community. Culture is kind, quiet and happy. It's heaven. The HOA requires all residents and visitors to wear masks in all common areas at all times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
639 Paseo De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Paseo De La Playa have?
Some of 639 Paseo De La Playa's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
639 Paseo De La Playa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 639 Paseo De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 639 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
Yes, 639 Paseo De La Playa does offer parking.
Does 639 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Paseo De La Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
Yes, 639 Paseo De La Playa has a pool.
Does 639 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
Yes, 639 Paseo De La Playa has accessible units.
Does 639 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Paseo De La Playa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles