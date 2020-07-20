All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
609 Sartori Ave Unit 5
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

609 Sartori Ave Unit 5

609 Sartori Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

609 Sartori Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 Available 07/01/19 2BD Pet Friendly Condo in Old Torrance Available Soon! - ***Currently Under Renovation! We Will Update Pictures As Soon as Renovation Completed.*** Cleaning Chimney, Painting Inside & Exterior Balcony, Installing Overhead Microwave, Carpet Cleaning, and Overall Cleaning to Have Move-In Ready!

2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms (approximately 833 square feet) located in Small and Quiet 7-Unit Complex. Great Neighborhood Within Old Torrance, and Many Retail Locations! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Kitchen Includes Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator, Brick Fireplace in Living Room, Master Bedroom has 2 Closets and Updated Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom also with Private Bathroom, Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms, Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom, Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms, Large Private Enclosed Balcony Overlooking the Front Lawn, Plenty of Storage Space, Dual Pane Vinyl Windows, Laundry on Premises, Plenty of Street Parking. This ad does not give the Home justice - A MUST SEE!!!

The Neighborhood: Quiet, Safe, Family & Pet Friendly. 3 Blocks to Honda USA, 5 Blocks to Downtown Torrance.

Entertainment & Shopping: Walking Distance to Many Trendy Retail Locations, Entertainment, Breweries and Restaurants! Short Drive to Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach or Hermosa Beach.

Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:
*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Landlord Pays HOA, Landscaping, Water & Trash
*Tenant Pays Power & Gas
*Street Parking Only
*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 609 Sartori Ave, Unit 5, Torrance CA 90501. Cross Street is Cota Ave.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

(RLNE4954072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 have any available units?
609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 have?
Some of 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles