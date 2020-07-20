Amenities

609 Sartori Ave Unit 5 Available 07/01/19 2BD Pet Friendly Condo in Old Torrance Available Soon! - ***Currently Under Renovation! We Will Update Pictures As Soon as Renovation Completed.*** Cleaning Chimney, Painting Inside & Exterior Balcony, Installing Overhead Microwave, Carpet Cleaning, and Overall Cleaning to Have Move-In Ready!



2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms (approximately 833 square feet) located in Small and Quiet 7-Unit Complex. Great Neighborhood Within Old Torrance, and Many Retail Locations! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: Kitchen Includes Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator, Brick Fireplace in Living Room, Master Bedroom has 2 Closets and Updated Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom also with Private Bathroom, Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms, Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom, Carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms, Large Private Enclosed Balcony Overlooking the Front Lawn, Plenty of Storage Space, Dual Pane Vinyl Windows, Laundry on Premises, Plenty of Street Parking. This ad does not give the Home justice - A MUST SEE!!!



The Neighborhood: Quiet, Safe, Family & Pet Friendly. 3 Blocks to Honda USA, 5 Blocks to Downtown Torrance.



Entertainment & Shopping: Walking Distance to Many Trendy Retail Locations, Entertainment, Breweries and Restaurants! Short Drive to Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach or Hermosa Beach.



Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:

*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Landlord Pays HOA, Landscaping, Water & Trash

*Tenant Pays Power & Gas

*Street Parking Only

*Pet Friendly Property! Pets Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Pet Deposit



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



Address is 609 Sartori Ave, Unit 5, Torrance CA 90501. Cross Street is Cota Ave.



